Fast Market Research recommends "Switzerland - The Future of HNWIs to 2016: Opportunities for Wealth Sector Professionals" from WealthInsight, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2012 -- Switzerland is the largest private banking center in the world and home to over 290,000 HNWIs. In addition to providing a comprehensive and robust background of the Swiss economy, including, uniquely, detailed analysis of economic and political risks to HNWI wealth creation, this report provides robust projections of the volume, wealth and asset allocation of Swiss HNWIs and UHNWIs. The report then couches these findings in an analysis of the Switzerland's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities therein.
Key Highlights
- As of 2011, there are over 290,000 HNWIs in Switzerland, with a combined wealth of around US$1.3 trillion, accounting for roughly 60% of Switzerland's total wealth.
- Swiss HNWI equity allocations of 31.5% are significantly higher than the worldwide average of 20% to 25%.
- There are over 4,000 UHNWIs in Switzerland, with an average wealth of over US$100 million per person and a combined wealth of around US$429 billion.
- Zurich is home to the largest portion of Switzerland's UHNWIs. There are also sizable Swiss UHNWI populations in Geneva, Lugano, Lausanne, Basel, Zug and Bern.
- The global private banking industry is estimated to have assets under management of just over US$16.5 trillion. The Swiss wealth management sector accounts for a high 17% of this, making it the second largest country by AuM after the United States. Offshore makes up the bulk of AuM with the other funds being sourced from local HNWIs.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
The report features:
- Independent market sizing of Swiss HNWIs across five wealth bands
- Most up to date and thorough analysis of the demographic breakdown of Switzerland's HNWIs
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2011
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2016
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each city
- City and sector wise breakdowns of UHNWI volumes and volume growth from 2007 to 2011, as well as 2016 forecasts
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Switzerland
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Companies Mentioned in this Report: UBS, Credit Suisse, Pictet & Cie., Julius Baer, Lombard Odier, Clariden Leu, EFG International, Banca Della, Union Bancaire, Sarasin, Zurcher, Vontobel, St Galler, Wegelin & Co., Dreyfus Sohne & Cie., Scobag, Mirabaud & Cie, Jacob Safra, Falcon, Syz & Co., HSBC, Credit Agricole, Coutts, BNP, Deutsche, JP Morgan, SG, LGT, Citibank, ABN Amro, Santander, Rothschild, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Wealth, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Opportunities for Wealth Managers and Private Banks
- India - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Bourgeoning Wealth and Wealth Management Opportunities
- France - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: The Wealth Sector from Ile de France to the French Riviera
- Singapore - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Emerging Global Capital of the Wealth Sector
- Australia - The Future of HNWIs to 2015, Western Wealth, Eastern Growth
- United Kingdom - The Future of HNWIs to 2015: Capital of Wealth and Finance
- Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Switzerland
- Emerging Opportunities in the Indian Wealth Management Industry: Market Size, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape
- Ultra HNWIs in Germany to 2016
- Challenges and Opportunities for the Wealth Sector in Germany