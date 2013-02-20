New Market Report: Systagenix Wound Management Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Systagenix Wound Management Limited (Systagenix) is a provider of medical devices and services for the treatment of chronic and surgical wounds and the control of bleeding. The company's key products include, ACTISORBAD, APTIC, PROMOGRAN, PROMOGRAN PRISMA, SILVERCEL, NON-ADHERENT and TIELLE. The Systagenix's products are useful to promote wound healing, maintain moist wound healing environment and control bacteria. It also provides solutions for the treatment of various infected tissue types including Necrotic Tissue, Fibrinous Tissue, Granulation Tissue, Epithelial Tissue, Dry Tissue, Moist Tissue, Wet Tissue and Infected Tissue. The company manufactures its products at its production facility in Gargave, the UK. It markets and sells its products in more than 100 countries throughout the world. The company operates as a subsidiary of Systagenix Wound Management Ltd. Systagenix is headquartered in West Sussex, the UK.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Systagenix Wound Management Limited portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
