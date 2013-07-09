New Market Report: Taiwan Pharmaceutical Market Outlook 2013

Recently published research from GBI Research, "Taiwan Pharmaceutical Market Outlook 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Taiwan Pharmaceutical Market Outlook 2013". The report focuses on the Taiwanese pharmaceutical market, providing market analysis and a forecast to 2018. It provides details on the various market drivers and healthcare trends that influence growth in Taiwan's pharmaceutical industry. The report also profiles major biopharmaceutical companies in the country, both domestic and overseas players.
Taiwan's pharmaceutical market was worth $4.4 billion in 2012, having grown at a CAGR of 2.9%, and is estimated to reach $5.5 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%. Although the size of the market is small compared with other growing markets in Asia, it is expected to provide a market entry point for companies wishing to launch their products in other larger markets.
Scope
- Political, economic and investment environment in Taiwan
- Healthcare and insurance system, healthcare infrastructure and key policy initiatives
- Market size estimation, analysis of key therapeutic areas and emerging areas
- Profiles of major biopharmaceutical companies in Taiwan, such as Pfizer, Sanofi Aventis, GSK and Novartis, and key domestic players such as China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Company, Standard Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and Yung Shin Pharmaceutical.
- Key drivers and barriers that have had a significant impact on the market
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify potential therapeutic areas in Taiwan that are poised for growth
- Build effective market entry and expansion strategies for introducing products in Taiwan
- Develop key strategic initiatives by studying top competitors' key strategies
- Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying new target mechanisms that can produce first-in-class molecules with more efficacy and better safety
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Pfizer, Sanofi, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, The China Chemical & Pharmaceutical Company, Standard Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Yung Shin Pharmaceutical. Ind. Co. Ltd., ScinoPharm Taiwan, TTY Biopharm Company Limited
