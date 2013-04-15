New Market Report: Taiwan Telecommunications Report Q2 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Taiwan Telecommunications Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Taiwan boasts one of the region's most advanced telecoms markets with high levels of smartphone ownership. Mobile technology is well accepted, with 3G subscriber number exceeding 2G subscribers since the end of 2008. Mobile broadband subscribers account for well over half of the broadband market. But with the 100% mobile penetration point passed, there are few prospects for growth in terms of building up subscriber numbers. Instead, operators focus on network development to offer faster speeds, VAS and handset upgrades to generate revenues. The prospect of a spectrum auction at the end of 2013 suggests that operators will continue to channel their efforts into improving 3G and 4G services, as a means of maintaining average revenues.
Key Data
- The latest data from mobile operators and the regulator, the NCC, indicate that the pace of growth in the mobile market is slowing. In 2012, we calculate that there were 29.6bn mobile subscribers in Taiwan, representing an increase of 2.9% compared to 2011.
- Demand for data services has helped boost ARPUs, which have resisted a downturn throughout 2012. Increasing demand for faster mobile data services and VAS is helping boost average revenues.
- While the fixed-line sector falters - the latest data from regulator the NCC indicate that it declined by 2.1% y-o-y at end-2012 to total 12.4mn subscribers - broadband is the strongest area of growth. It climbed by 3.8% in 2012 to total 24.3mn subscribers.
Key Trends & Developments
The National Communications Commission has confirmed that it plans to auction operating licences for spectrum in the 1,800MHz, 5MHz, 700MHz and 900MHz bands in December 2013. These licences will be technology neutral. It has also announced plans to auction two wireless digital TV channel licences, although the time frame for the auction had not been announced at the time of writing.
