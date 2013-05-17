New Internet market report from MarketLine: "Tencent Holdings Limited: Tencent's rise to dominance in the Chinese Internet industry"
Since its launch in 1998, Tencent has grown from an unprofitable, privately owned enterprise into one of China's leading companies. The company's continued development has transformed it from a startup to a company with annual revenues of over CNY28bn ($4.3bn) and net income in excess of CNY10bn ($1.5bn). In 2012, Tencent was placed 37th in Millward Brown's BrandZ 100 most valuable brands.
Although Tencent operates through four business segments, IVAs and MVAs very much remain the backbone of the business. These two divisions accounted for over 92% of the company's total revenues in 2011, with IVAs in particular providing many of the company's revenue streams.
The company is highly reliant on its home market of China, a geography which accounted for over 98% of all revenue in 2011, and growth in China is slowing as the market nears saturation point. Consequently, the company is looking to grow its footprint overseas.
Tencent has adopted a number of strategies aimed at diversifying its revenue streams and growing its footprint overseas. The company has strengthened its presence in online gaming through a series of mergers and acquisitions and has begun to invest more heavily in operations outside of mainland China.
