New Market Report: Thailand Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Thailand Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- The Thai consumer electronics market is developing fast as incomes rise and new product categories drive spending higher. We estimate the market grew by around 12% in 2013, with several factors supporting the high rate of growth. Investment in data network expansion by telecoms operators and digital TV migration drove increased spending on computers, smartphones and TVs. A substantial house building programme will also fuel demand, with around 100,000 new homes to be built in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces alone. We extend our positive outlook for consumer electronics spending to the medium term as continued rises in incomes, and the declining price of devices in key product categories, will ensure the market continues to grow.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: US$4.5bn in 2012 to US$4.8bn in 2013. Tablet sales are booming, sustaining growth of the market overall in unit terms, but with notebook sales cannibalised for lower-cost Android tablets, increases in market value will fail to keep pace.
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AV Sales: US$1.5bn in 2012 to US$1.9bn in 2013. The long-delayed Thailand's digital broadcasting migration expected to provide a boost to demand for flat-panel TV sets, as a digital broadcasting trial is launched in Bangkok.
Handset Sales: US$2.4bn in 2012 to US$2.7bn in 2013. Smartphone penetration is rising fast in Thailand, with low-and-mid range Android smartphones driving growth and pushing the average device selling price higher as consumer move away from featurephones and basic handsets.
Key Trends & Developments
The most significant trend in the computer hardware market is the boom in tablet sales, which only really began in 2012, but is by 2013 reshaping the market. Apple's iPad is too expensive to hit mass market price points, so it was with the arrival of low-and-mid range Google Android tablets that the market began to boom in Thailand. BMI estimates they were a major growth driver for overall PC device sales in 2013, accounting for around 40% of sales, even without the 800,000 tablets the government plans to distribute to schools, and the ultimate aspiration is one tablet for every schoolchild. One downside from the rapid increase in tablet volumes is it has been in part at the expense of sales of notebooks and netbooks, squeezing the revenues of vendors heavily exposed to traditional form factor markets.
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