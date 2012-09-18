New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The Canadian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the Canadian defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Canadian defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Canadian defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Canadian defense budget, which stood at US$19.94 billion in 2012, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period, to reach US$23.38 billion by 2017. This increase will be driven by the plans of the Canadian Department for National Defence (DND) to upgrade its armed forces' defense capabilities, the deployment of Canadian forces in various peacekeeping missions around the world, and the need to maintain the sovereignty of the Arctic region. The capital expenditure budget, which stood at an average of 21.7% in the review period, is expected to increase to 26.4% in 2013, but then decrease to 23.6% in 2017, due to the government's modernization plans. The homeland security budget, which stood at US$435 million in 2012, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.01%during the forecast period, to reach US$556.56 million by 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Canada's defense expenditure is primarily driven by the country's military modernization plans released in 2008, which define the restructuring of the Canadian Army. As a member of the UN, NATO and the Organization for Security and Co operation in Europe (OSCE), Canada's contribution to international peacekeeping missions also involves expenditure on the upkeep of its military forces. The dispute with Russia over the sovereignty of the Arctic region also forces Canada to spend on its forces to protect its territory.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Canadian Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CAE, Pacific Safety Products Inc., AV Corp., Héroux Devtek Inc., Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Ltd, Cascade Aerospace, General Dynamics Canada, General Dynamics Land Systems, Canada, L 3 MAS, Rheinmetall Canada Inc., Raytheon Canada Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Ukrainian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Spanish Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Greek Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Colombian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Japanese Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Australian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Canadian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Turkish Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The French Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017