Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- Chile is the most dynamic economy in South America and the largest producer of copper globally. Growth in copper production is set to drive the mining industry with significant investments made to establish new copper and gold mines, and expand existing mines. This, in turn, will encourage mining companies to procure more advanced mining equipment to meet the increasing demand in the industry. By the end of 2011, world copper consumption is estimated to have grown by 5.9%, primarily driven by increased demand from China which will, by this time, consume an estimated 38% of global output. Chile offers an exceptionally favorable environment for foreign investors keen to enter the market, as the Decree Law 600 (DL 600) permits foreign investors to enter the market under conditions equal to those of domestic firms, with access to the same credits and privileges.
Key Highlights
- Copper was Chile's most valuable mineral in 2011, with production valuing US$8.6 billion. Copper dominates the metallic mineral category, while the non-metallic category is dominated by salt
- The country's total mineral production grew at a CAGR of 6.38%, and will reach an estimated quantity of 36.7 million tons in 2012
- Over the forecast period, the expansion of key end-user markets such as construction, infrastructure and power generation will continue to generate demand for minerals
- While increased demand, prospecting, exploration of unknown deposits, new discoveries and the latest technologies present many opportunities to the Chilean mining industry, illegal mining, environmental concerns and bureaucracy remain serious concerns
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the mining industry in Chile:
- It provides analysis of Chile's mining industry production along with market forecasts until 2016
- It analyses the market size and production trends of the Chilean mining equipment industry, and outlines the sector's future growth
- It benchmarks the Chilean mining industry with key global markets
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Chile for coal, metallic minerals, non-metallic minerals and mining equipment
- It details the competitive landscape and strategic mining industry insights
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment and country risk for Chile
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain a top-level insight into the Chilean mining industry, with current, historic and forecast production data on coal, metallic minerals and non-metallic minerals
- Develop market-entry strategies by understanding the key market opportunities, along with the regulations governing the Chilean mining industry
- Gain insight into the Chilean mining industry's import and export dynamics
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Anglo American Plc, Antofagasta Plc, MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA, Xstrata Plc, CAP SA, South American Gold and Copper Company Limited
