Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- This report is the result of SDI/ICD Research's extensive market and company research covering the Chinese defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news
Introduction and Landscape
The Chinese Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader insights into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in order to gain market share in the Chinese defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Chinese defense market registered significant growth during the review period and is expected to retain this positive growth rate during the forecast period. The Chinese defense budget, which valued US$104.62 billion in 2012, is the largest defense budget in the Asia-Pacific region. Defense expenditure grew at a CAGR of 11.5% during the review period. Due to the rapid growth of the country's defense budget, the Chinese army is now capable of rivaling the leading military powers of Western European countries.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
China is expected to spend US$722.4 billion in the fulfillment of its defense requirements. Factors such as Sino-US relations, asymmetric warfare and the threat from Taiwan to its territorial integrity are expected to stimulate defense expenditure during the forecast period. China's emphasis on the import of technology rather than in the import of finished equipment will continue to lead the development of domestic defense firms.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Chinese Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas of defense market.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with its implications and impact on the Chinese defense industry.
The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.
