Fast Market Research recommends "The Colombian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2013-18, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Summary
SDI's "The Colombian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Colombia.
The Colombian defense industry is expected to register a steady growth rate in the next five years due to the rise of both external and internal security threats. Comparatively, owing to the impact of the economic slowdown, the growth of Colombian defense expenditure is expected to be slower over the forecast period than in the review period.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Colombian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
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- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Colombia defense industry.
- Understand the budget allocation of the Colombia defense industry.
- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.
- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.
- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Colombia defense industry.
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