Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- "The Dynamics of Sustainability in the European Construction Industry: Survey Brief" is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Timetric's exclusive panel of leading construction industry companies in Europe. This report provides a comprehensive account on how executives in the construction industry perceive sustainability and how it is implemented across various business functions within a company. The report also explores the key drivers and challenges of sustainability management and provides comparative analysis by company type and turnover. The chapter also attempts to anticipate the change in demand for various sustainable products and services in different global markets. The report also provides access to information categorized by buyers, suppliers and company turnover.
Scope
The report features the opinions of European construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Perception of sustainability
- Sustainability in business functions
- Key drivers of sustainability
- Barriers to sustainability
- Key markets for growth
