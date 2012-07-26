New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The Egyptian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the Egyptian defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Egyptian defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Egyptian defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
For the past three decades, Egypt has been receiving Foreign Military Financing from the US amounting to US$1.3 billion per year. However, the contract requires the country to spend the entire amount on purchasing military equipment from American. As a result, the vast majority of the Egyptian arsenal is produced by US contractors and Egypt is highly dependent on American financing and support. Moreover, the forthcoming five year plan is expected to prioritize the procurement of submarines, fast missile boats, advanced jet trainers, and advanced and upgraded air defense and C4ISR systems.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Although Egypt is not under any real threat of aggression from its neighbors, the perceived threat from Israel and the increasing political instability in the country are a cause of concern for the military, and these factors are expected to drive and determine the country's defense expenditure in the forecast period. In 1979, the US brokered a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. Under the terms of the agreement the US provides FMF to both countries, with US$3 billion per year to Israel and US$1.3 billion per year to Egypt, and this is one of the main influences on the Egyptian defense budget.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Egyptian defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2016, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2016, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abu Zaabal tank repair factory, Arab Organization for Industrialization-Engine Factory, Arab Organization for Industrialization-Aircraft Factory, Arab Organization for Industrialization-Sakr Factory, Arab Organization for Industrialization-Kader Factory, Arab Organization for Industrialization-Electronics Factory, Arab British Dynamics Company, Helwan Factory for Developed Industries
