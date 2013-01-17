Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "The Finnish Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Finnish defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Finnish defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Finnish defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Finnish defense budget stood at US$3.60 billion in 2012 and recorded a CAGR of 0.28% during 2008-2012. Finnish defense expenditure is expected to decline at a CAGR of -1.47% in 2013-2017 as a result of the Eurozone crisis and the consequent Economy Management Plan by the government. The high ratio of debt to GDP will lead to a decline in capital expenditure along with the lay-off of defense personnel to control revenue expenses. Military spending is expected to be driven by threats from Russia on the eastern border, the procurement of advanced air defense systems, and participation in international peacekeeping missions.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Finnish defense expenditure is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, driven by international peacekeeping missions, the acquisition of advanced defense systems, and a perceived security threat from Russia. Currently, over 1000 personnel are participating in nine different operations across the globe, primarily as a part of United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) operations. The Finnish armed forces have failed to embark on a defense modernization plan in the past decade, resulting in obsolete hardware. Even though the country has enjoyed peaceful diplomatic relations with Russia since the collapse of the USSR in 1991, it perceives Russia as a potential threat to its security due to pre-1991 violent relations and increased Russian defense expenditure.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Finnish Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Elektrobit Corporation (EB Corp.), Kiitokori Oy, Millog Oy, Nammo Lapua Oy, Patria Aviation Oy, Patria Land Services Oy, Patria Oyj, Patricomp Oy, TEMET
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Finnish Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Vietnamese Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Mexican Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Ukrainian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Spanish Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Peruvian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Belgian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Greek Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Irish Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017