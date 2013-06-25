New Market Report: The Future of Innovation in Sweeteners

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "The Future of Innovation in Sweeteners", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- This report is an exploration of the most important trends and developments driving the market for natural and artificial sweeteners, looking at consumer preferences, technological innovations, and developments among manufacturers. Based on detailed analysis of industry opinion, it considers the future of established sweeteners, the growth of stevia, and new emerging products.
Scope of this Report
- Understand the current sweetener market environment in terms of available products by type, their market share, growth rates, and regulatory position.
- Identify the prevalence of different sweeteners in newly launched food and drinks products broken down by region and industry.
- Understand the market for stevia and other high-intensity natural sweeteners, based on a selection of analytical case studies.
- Examine the ways in which natural and synthetic sweeteners are increasingly being used as a complement to sugar in mainstream products.
- Identify the key obstacles that leading industry professionals believe block the wider adoption of novel sweeteners, and examine possible strategies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Rather than simply substituting synthetic sweeteners, natural sweeteners are increasingly marketed as products that can replace 20-30% of the sugar in a product without affecting the taste. And because they are classed as natural, the product does not lose its 'free from synthetic sweeteners' status.
Stevia was the fifth-best-selling non-caloric sweetener worldwide in 2012, behind sucralose, aspartame, saccharin, and cyclamate. Neotame is the only ultra-high intensity sweetener on the market, and is posting rapid growth (as high as 40% in 2009-10, and still healthy in the last two years) from a very low base.
With two mainstream products now available for food and drinks manufacturers - Tate & Lyle's Purefruit and Amax NutraSource's Perfecta - 2013 is tipped to be the year luo han guo (LHG, also called monk fruit) hits the mainstream. Both products are LHG/erythritol blends, created in much the same way as Truvia.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How is the sweeteners market landscape changing over time?
- To what extent are consumer concerns about health and safety affecting the market for natural and for synthetic sweeteners?
- Will new emerging natural sweeteners be viable alternatives for synthetic sweeteners?
- How can food and drinks producers reduce sugar levels without impacting taste or labeling profile?
- Will ultra-high-intensity sweeteners take the place of mainstream synthetic sweetener types?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Innovation in Beverage Packaging 2012
- Targeting Adult Consumer Needs in Soft Drinks
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Innovation in Packaging Design and Functionality
- Global Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Beverage Industry
- Still Wine in Europe to 2016: Market Guide
- Still Wine in G20 to 2016: Market Guide
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013 - Economic Outlook in BRIC
- Still Wine in Emerging Markets to 2016: Market Guide