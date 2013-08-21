Fast Market Research recommends "The Global CBRN Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- This report shows the leading CBRN market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global CBRN market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2013-2023 for the main players across those areas.
Summary
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the CBRN market. It provides an overview of key CBRN companies catering to the CBRN sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
The global CBRN defense industry is highly competitive, with large numbers of suppliers catering to the requirements of countries around the globe. North American and European countries, which are among the leading defense spenders, have well-developed domestic CBRN defense industries, making them self-reliant.
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Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global CBRN Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global CBRN market.
- Provides detailed company profiles of leading CBRN companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.
- Analyze the activity of key CBRN companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Smiths Detection, FLIR Systems, Battelle, MRIGlobal, AirBoss of America Corporation, Allen Vanguard Corporation, Argon Electronics, Avon Rubber PLC, Bioquell, Blucher GmbH, Bruker Corporation, Federal Resources, PROENGIN, Rheinmetall, Temet Group
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