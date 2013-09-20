Fast Market Research recommends "The Global Cybersecurity Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Cybersecurity market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.
Summary
Technological Developments in the global Cybersecurity include:
Network based IP sensor to enable detection of cyber attacks
Machine Learning technology to be the new platform for future cyber security measures
Development of offensive cyber weapons on the rise
Middle East emerging as one of the major markets
Cyber security domain recording robust MandA activity
Lack of exhaustive databases on malware and their sources impeding the global cyber defense sector
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Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global Cybersecurity Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Cybersecurity sector.
- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Cybersecurity market including technological trends and key challenges."
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