New Market Report: the Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD's extensive market and company research covering the global military infrastructure and logistics industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
"The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global military infrastructure and logistics market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The global defense industry is investing significantly in RandD in an effort to increase the logistical support capabilities of armies around the world. This has led to the development of new logistics information software which has enhanced the responsiveness of support providers, and has also enabled visibility of in-transit items in the military logistics supply chain. With the vast range of equipment that is being used in battlefields across the world, more and more civilian contractors are being brought in to deliver such support services. This has further led to the implementation of common platform based logistics enterprise systems in various countries, in order to enable vertical and horizontal integration at all levels of logistics. The implementation of such systems has ensured that all military and civil users view complete logistics management information and make timely, data-driven decisions. With the growing demand for installation support capabilities, many armies across the world are expected to rely on private contractors to provide expertise in repair, maintenance, transportation, and inventory accountability.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Many nations globally are currently focusing on modernizing their military infrastructure and related logistics. Countries are now moving away from the policy of 'brute force logistics' in which troops were responsible for sorting materials from huge inventories, towards a more efficient system that promotes precise accounting of consumption and replenishment in order to maximize efficiency. Moreover, the recently concluded wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have put considerable strain on the military infrastructure, and the US and allied nations are expected to modernize various elements of their respective military infrastructures.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin, Genco ATC, AECOM, ANHAM, DynCorp International, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Honeywell International, Minrav Holdings, Grontmij, Reeves Construction Company, KBR, URS, American International Contractors, Klinge Corporation, Fluor Corporation
