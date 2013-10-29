Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the Military Radar market through 2013-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for Military Radar. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.
Summary
The global military radar market is estimated to be valued at US$9.1 billion in 2013. The market consists of four categories of radar systems: ground-based, naval, airborne and space-based. The value of the market is expected to increase marginally at a CAGR of 1.58% during the forecast period, to reach US$10.7 billion by 2023.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the Military Radar market with current and forecast market values.
- Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Military Radar market.
- Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Military Radar market.
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