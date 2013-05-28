New Market Report: The Global UAV Payload Market 2012-2022 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile

Fast Market Research recommends "The Global UAV Payload Market 2012-2022 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the UAV Payload market through 2012-2022, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for UAV Payload. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.
Summary
The global UAV payload market valued US$4.0 billion in 2012 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, to reach its peak of US$6.1 billion by 2022. The market consists of three categories: radars and communication, sensors and detection, and weaponry. The radars and communication segment is expected to account for 45% of the global UAV payload market, followed by the sensors and detection segment with a share of 41%.
