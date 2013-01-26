New Market Report: The Insurance Industry in Georgia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016

Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Georgia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- The Georgian insurance industry underwent multiple changes during the review period. Numerous reforms have been initiated and implemented by the government, especially in the healthcare system. This led to an increase in the number of people obtaining medical care and supported the country's health insurance business. Despite industry growth, Georgia remains prone to various challenges, such as a lack of strong professional skill sets and rising levels of dissatisfaction among the insured population. During the review period, two insurance companies went out of business on account of rising financial difficulties.
Key Highlights
- Georgia's insurance industry is dominated by the personal accident and health segment.
- The Georgian insurance industry underwent multiple changes during the review period.
- Numerous reforms have been initiated and implemented by the government, especially in the healthcare system.
- This led to an increase in the number of people obtaining medical care and supported the country's health insurance business.
- Despite industry growth, Georgia remains prone to various challenges, such as a lack of strong professional skill sets and rising levels of dissatisfaction among the insured population.
- During the review period, two insurance companies went out of business on account of rising financial difficulties.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Georgia:
- It provides historical values for the Georgian insurance industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Georgian insurance industry, along with forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Georgia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast industry data related to the Georgian insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key trends and growth opportunities within the Georgian insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Georgian insurance industry
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Georgian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: GPI Holding, Aldagi - BCI Insurance Company, Alpha Insurance Company Limited (Georgia), IC Group Insurance, Irao Group, Unison, Archimedes Global Georgia, IMEDI L Insurance Co., Cartu Insurance Company Ltd, Taoinsurance
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Insurance Industry in Denmark, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Finland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Korea, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Sweden, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Thailand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Morocco, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- The Insurance Industry in Norway, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Micro Insurance Programs and Rural Insurance Penetration Key to Market Expansion
- The Insurance Industry in Lebanon, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016