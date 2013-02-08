New Market Report: The Insurance Industry in Israel, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016

New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- The Israeli insurance industry grew in gross written premium value at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the review period. The top ten insurance companies accounted for 92.0% of the overall gross written premium in 2011, making the Israeli insurance industry highly concentrated. Overall, Migdal led the Israeli insurance industry in the review period. In Israel, 90% of the insurance products were sold by brokers and agents in 2011. Given Israel's heavy dependence on trade with the US, the US stock market's fall significantly affected Israel's economic and financial situation during the recession.
Key Highlights
- The Israeli insurance industry grew in gross written premium value at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the review period.
- The top ten insurance companies accounted for 92% of the overall gross written premium in 2011, making the Israeli insurance industry highly concentrated.
- In Israel, 90% of the insurance products were sold by brokers and agents in 2011.
- Given Israel's heavy dependence on trade with the US, the US stock market's fall significantly affected Israel's economic and financial situation during the recession.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance market in Israel:
- It provides historical values for the Israeli insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Israeli insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Israel and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related in the Israeli insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Israeli insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Israeli insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Israeli insurance market and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd, Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, Ayalon Holdings Ltd
