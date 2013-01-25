New Market Report: The Insurance Industry in Lebanon, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016

Fast Market Research recommends "The Insurance Industry in Lebanon, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- The Lebanese insurance industry is one of the leading insurance industries in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region in terms of penetration. The free market economy with relatively few regulations has allowed many foreign insurance companies to set up shop in the country. Rising property prices, growth in automobile sales and inadequate public healthcare supported the growth of the Lebanese insurance industry during the review period, during which the industry grew at a CAGR of 13.2%. Individual life and whole life insurance products accounted for a large share of the Lebanese life insurance segment during the review period.
Key Highlights
- The Lebanese insurance industry is one of the leading insurance industries in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region in terms of penetration.
- The free market economy with relatively few regulations has allowed many foreign insurance companies to set up shop in the country.
- Rising property prices, growth in automobile sales and inadequate public healthcare supported the growth of the Lebanese insurance industry during the review period, during which the industry grew at a CAGR of 13.2%.
- Individual life and whole life insurance products accounted for a large share of the Lebanese life insurance segment during the review period.
- The growth of the Lebanese non-life insurance segment was primarily supported by growth in property and motor insurance.
