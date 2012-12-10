New Market Report: The Insurance Industry in Macedonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016

Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Macedonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- The Macedonian insurance industry is at a nascent stage of development and grew at a CAGR of 2.7% over the course of the review period. The increase is a consequence of strong performance in the life segment which registered a CAGR of 30.5% and is attributed to an increased demand in the domestic market for effective life insurance products. Insurance industry growth was further enhanced by economic development and the demand for international companies to enter the industry.
Key Highlights
- The Macedonian insurance industry is at a nascent stage of development.
- It grew at a CAGR of 2.7% over the course of the review period.
- The increase is a consequence of strong performance in the life segment which registered a CAGR of 30.5% and is attributed to an increased demand in the domestic market for effective life insurance products.
- Insurance industry growth was further enhanced by economic development and the demand for international companies to enter the industry.
- The non-life insurance segment dominated the insurance industry in 2011 with an 82.5% share.
- The increased interest of multinationals and entrance of various companies has also strengthened the insurance industry.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance market in Macedonia:
- It provides historical values for the Macedonian insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Macedonian insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It profiles the top insurance companies in Macedonia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Macedonian insurance industry and each segment within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Macedonian insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Macedonian insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key segments
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Macedonian insurance market and its impact on companies and the industry's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: QBE Macedonia (QBE), Triglav Osiguruvanje AD, Sava Osiguruvanje AD, Euroins Insurance Plc, Winner Insurance, Eurolink Insurance Corp. Skopje, Insig AD Makedonija, Uniqa Insurance, Croatia Osiguranje - Zivot a.d., Albsig
