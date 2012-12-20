New Market Report: The Insurance Industry in Montenegro, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016

Recently published research from Timetric, "The Insurance Industry in Montenegro, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- The Montenegrin insurance segment recorded growth with a CAGR of 6.2% during the review period. Government promotional measures such as subsidies on insurance premiums for agriculture output, an improvement in loss ratio and increased awareness for insurance products supported such growth. A rise in foreign investments increased competition in the market. During the last decade Montenegro's insurance segment has recorded uneven economic growth. The industry was not exposed to the financial crisis of 2008 and 2011 due to its relative underdevelopment.
Key Highlights
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lovcen Osiguranje AD Podgorica, Sava Montenegro Podgorica, Delta Generali Osiguranje A.D, Uniqa nezivotno osiguranje A.D., Podgorica, Grawe osiguranje A.D., Swiss Osiguranje A.D., UNIQA zivotno osiguranje A.D., Lovcen zivotna osiguranja, Merkur osiguranje, Wiener Stadtische zivotno osiguranje
