New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the Israeli defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Israeli Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 offers the reader insights into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Israeli defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Israel is one of the largest defense markets in the Middle East and also has one of the largest per capita defense expenditures in the world of US$1711 in 2012. Moreover, the per capita defense expenditure is forecast continue to grow due to both internal and external security threats in the country. Israel is also set to receive US$20.1 billion worth of military aid from the US to spend on military hardware during the forecast period. Overall, Israel is projected to spend a total of US$28.39 billion on the acquisition of military hardware between 2013 and 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
During the forecast period, the Israeli defense budget is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.97% to reflect the security threats posed by Iran and Syria, hostility from neighboring countries, and Israel's inadequate troop size as a result of the country's small population. During the same period, military aid from the US will continue to increase the spending power of the country. Between 2013 and 2017, Israel is expected to accelerate its defense procurement plans to prepare for potential confrontations with Iran or Syria.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Israeli Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Market opportunity and attractiveness
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Procurement dynamics
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with the resulting implications and impact on the Israeli defense industry.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: General Dynamics, Navistar Defense, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Rafael Advanced Defense System, Israel Aerospace Industries, Israel Military Industries, Israel Shipyards, Elbit Systems, Elisra Systems, Ness TSG, Plasan, SimiGon
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Australian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The German Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- The Indian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Chinese Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Russian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Israeli Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Austrian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Czech Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Irish Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016