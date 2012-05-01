Fast Market Research recommends "The Italian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016" from ICD-Research, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- The Italian Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 offers the reader insights into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Italian defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The annual defense budget of Italy in 2011 stood at US$27.34 billion, which is inclusive of homeland security, defense function and other non-essential expenditures of the military. The defense function budget of Italy's armed forces recorded a CAGR of -2.41% during the review period. However, this is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. The total defense budget of Italy is also expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.46% over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The Italian government is keen to continue to modernize its military and equip its forces with the latest technology. Over the forecast period, government efforts to restore the competency of its forces lost during the period of lower spending will support the national military budget. Furthermore, The Italian government has awarded high priority to the peacekeeping operations of its armed forces, including UN and NATO missions. Italy is one of the leading contributors to global peacekeeping operations, and is the sixth largest contributor to the UN peacekeeping budget.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Italian Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2011 to 2016, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Highlights
Highlight 1:
The internal security budget in the defense budget, stood at a CAGR of -2.16% during the review period, this is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. This growth is due to the planned procurement of transport vehicles for surveillance purposes, materials armament and technical equipment to protect the forces and increase effectiveness.
Highlight 2:
The Italian Ministry of Defense (MOD) has gradually invested in command, control, communication and intelligence surveillance, target acquisition reconnaissance (C4-ISTAR) systems. In 2010, US$500 million has been spent on the acquisition of C4-ISTAR systems and this is anticipated to remain stable over the forecast period.
Highlight 3:
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland, Alenia Aermacchi, Alenia Aeronautica, Selex Galileo, Selex Sistemi Integrati, Oto Melara, Fincantieri, MBDA, WASS, Elettronica
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Indian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Netherlands Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Belgian Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The French Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Canadian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The UAE Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Australian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Norwegian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The US Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Italy Defense Sector - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015