New Market Report: The Medical Device Market: Belgium

The Belgian market for medical equipment and supplies is valued at US$2.2 billion in 2012, equal to US$207 per capita.
With GDP per capita in the region of US$44,700 in 2012, Belgium is one of the wealthier EU countries and has one of the most open economies in the world. There are, however, marked differences between the three largely autonomous regions of Brussels, Flanders and Wallonia, which between them have a combined population of around 11 million.
The country’s federal structure has resulted in a rather complex system of healthcare administration, with no less than six ministers responsible for health matters at either federal, regional or community level, which complicates the development of a coherent healthcare policy. However, faced with a rising social security deficit, the government has gradually strengthened its role in controlling health expenditure.
Belgium finally has a new coalition government more than a year after the general election on 13th June 2010, which saw the nationalist New Flemish Alliance win most votes in Flanders and the francophone socialists win most votes in Wallonia and Brussels. Major differences over the devolution of power to the regional governments and taxation issues hampered the formation of a new government. The wealthier Flemish community has long campaigned for healthcare to be funded separately by the regions on the basis that Flanders is subsidising over-consumption in the francophone community.
Healthcare provision is generally good and of high quality, although there is still an over-reliance on hospital services, two-thirds of which are provided by the private sector. Efforts are focusing on improving access to care for chronically-ill patients in general, and on improving the level of care for key patient groups by promoting a more co-ordinated approach between GPs and specialists.
