Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- The Operational Impact of Building Information Modeling in the Global Construction Industry in 2012: Survey Intelligence' is a new report by World Market Intelligence that analyzes how companies in the construction industry perceive Business Information Modeling (BIM). It analyzes BIM in the global construction industry including assessment of BIM, key drivers of BIM, chief barriers to BIM, markets for growth of BIM and operational impact of building information modeling.
Scope
The report features the opinions of construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Assessment of BIM
- Planned change in BIM budgets
- Key drivers of BIM
- Chief barriers to BIM
- Key markets for growth of BIM
- Impact of BIM on Project Lifecycles
- Key benefits of BIM
- Implications of BIM on stakeholder value
Reasons to Get this Report
- Explores the use of BIM, its potential long-term benefits, key drivers and challenges for BIM.
- Provides insight on how BIM will impact the project lifecycle.
- Uncover potential benefits and implications on stakeholder value so as to derive maximum benefit.
