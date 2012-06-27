New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2011-15, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Summary
ICD Research's "The South Korean Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2016: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in South Korea
With an estimated market value of US$28.9 billion in 2011, South Korea has one of the largest defense industries in Asia. Furthermore, due to the threat from neighboring North Korea, South Korea's defense expenditure is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period to value US$42.7 billion in 2016.
Reasons to Get this Report
"The South Korean Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2016: Market Profile" allows you to
- Understand the market size and forecasts of the South Korean defense industry.
- Understand the budget allocation of the South Korean defense industry.
- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast..
- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets..
- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the South Korean defense industry.
