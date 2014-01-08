New Market Report: The Taiwanese Server System and Server Motherboard Industries, 4Q 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "The Taiwanese Server System and Server Motherboard Industries, 4Q 2013" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- This research report presents shipment volume and value forecasts and recent quarter review of the Taiwanese server system and server motherboard industries. The report includes server full system, barebone, and motherboard shipment volume, shipment value, ASP, volume and share by maker and by price point, and manufacturer volume ranking. The report analyzes shipment by CPU architecture and CPU count. Production locations, shipment destinations, business types, and customer portfolios are also examined. The content of this report is based on primary data obtained through interviews with server makers. The report finds that shipment volume of the Taiwanese server system and server motherboard industries - that declined for two consecutive quarters - grew sequentially in the third quarter of 2013, mainly ascribed to the increasing year-end spending of businesses. Due to changes in product mix and stable adoption curve of Intel's new platform, the industry's shipment value continued to decline sequentially in the third quarter. Fueled continuously by ayear-endspike inspending, it is anticipated that the industry's shipment volume and value will grow further in the fourth quarter of 2013.
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