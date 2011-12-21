Recently published research from ICD-Research, "The UAE Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2011 -- This report offers insights into market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign OEMs to gain a market share in the UAE defense industry. In particular, it offers in-depth analysis of the following:
- Market opportunity and attractiveness: Detailed analysis of the current market size and growth expectations during 2011-2016, including highlights of the key drivers, to aid understanding of the growth dynamics. It also benchmarks the sector against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
- Procurement dynamics: Trend analysis of imports and exports, along with their implications and impact on the UAE defense industry.
- Industry structure: Five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the UAE defense industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.
- Market entry strategy: Analysis of possible ways to enter the market, along with knowledge of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: Analysis of the competitive landscape of defense manufacturers in UAE. It provides an overview of the key defense companies (both domestic and foreign) along with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
- Business environment and country risk: A range of drivers at country level, assessing business environment and country risk. It covers historical and forecast values for a range of indicators evaluating business confidence, economic performance, infrastructure quality and availability, labor force, demographics, and political and social risk.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The United Arab Emirates is located on the south side of the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which XX% of the world's oil is exported and which also shares a border with Iran. Territorial disputes with Iran, combined with its recent advances in ballistic missile technology, have driven the UAE to focus on the development of its own aircraft and missile systems, which accounted for XX.XX% of the country's total defense procurements during 2004-2009. Indeed, the country's lack of indigenous defense capabilities and trained manpower has led the UAE to seek technologically advanced, high quality defense systems from foreign OEMs, in order to provide effective protection to its strategic assets and critical infrastructure.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The French Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Canadian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Australian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The United Arab Emirates Defense Sector - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- The South African Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Indonesian Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Turkish Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The South Korean Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016
- The Swedish Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016