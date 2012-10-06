New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/06/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the UK defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
The UK defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the UK defense industry.
The UK has one of the largest defense industries in the world. During the review period the UK's defense budget recorded a CAGR of -2.41%. Expenditure is primarily driven by potential terrorist threats and participation in peacekeeping initiatives. The defense budget, which stood at 2.5% of GDP in 2012, is expected to decrease to 1.6% of GDP by 2017 due to defense budget cuts announced by the government. During the review period, capital expenditure allocation stood at 24.7% of the total defense budget, and over the forecast period this is expected to decrease to 23.8%.
Peace keeping operations and terrorism are the primary drivers of defense spending. The UK is engaged in a significant number of peace keeping operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, Sudan and Cyprus, and is a member of the European Union (EU), United Nations Security Council and a founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). UK operations in Iraq consist of 150 British Royal Navy and Royal Marine personnel, deployed alongside US military forces to train and mentor the Iraqi Navy. The level of terrorist activity of extremist groups in the UK increased considerably following the September 2001 terrorist attacks on the US and the international military operations against the Taliban and Al Qaeda in Afghanistan.
The UK Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BAE Systems Plc, GKN Aerospace Services, Rolls-Royce Plc, Babcock International Group Plc, AugustaWestland, Thales UK, General Dynamics UK Ltd, Boeing UK, L-3 TRL, Northrop Grumman UK, Lockheed Martin UK Ltd, EADS UK
