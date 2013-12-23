Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "The Ukrainian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2013-18, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Summary
SDI's "The Ukrainian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Ukraine.
Ukraine, Europe's second-largest country, is anticipated to invest US$22.7 billion to strengthen its armed forces during the forecast period. The country's total defense expenditure, which recorded a CAGR of 4.26% during the review period, is expected to record a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period. This expected increase is primarily the result of the country's security and defense forces transformation strategy adopted by Ukraine in 2013.
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Reasons to Get This Report
"The Ukrainian Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Ukraine defense industry.
- Understand the budget allocation of the Ukraine defense industry.
- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.
- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.
- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Ukraine defense industry.
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