GBI Research has released its research, "Thermal Power Maintenance Market to 2020 - Rising Electricity Demand and New Installations Stimulate Asia Pacific and Middle East Markets". The report gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Thermal Power Maintenance market covering the five major geographies - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East. The report gives market revenue from 2005-2020 for major countries such as the US, Canada, Colombia, Peru, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, China, India, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and UAE. The report provides market revenue by service type (O&M and MRO) and by fuel type (coal, oil and gas). It also provides countries analysis and competitive structure analysis (OEMs vs ISPs). The report covers company profiles of major market leaders such as Alstom, Siemens, GE, Babcock and Wilcox, Foster Wheeler and Mitsubishi.
The report covers global thermal power maintenance market trends, gives market analysis for drivers and restraints. This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
According to GBI Research, the global maintenance services market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% between 2012 and 2020. The coal fired power plant segment contributed the majority share of 62% to the total thermal power maintenance market while oil plants contributed a share of 6% in 2011. The maintenance services market is largely driven by electricity demand and the aging power infrastructure leading to increased demand for maintenance services.
Scope
- In-depth analysis of the Global Thermal Power Maintenance market covering the five major geographies - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East.
- Historical and forecast figures for market revenues for major countries such as the US, Canada, Colombia, Peru, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, China, India, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and UAE from 2005-2020.
- Global thermal power maintenance market trends and market analysis.
- Market revenue by service types (O&M and MRO) and by fuel types (coal, oil and gas).
- Countries analysis and competitive structure analysis (OEMs vs ISPs).
- Company profiles of major market leaders such as Alstom, Siemens, GE, Babcock and Wilcox, Foster Wheeler and Mitsubishi.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alstom SA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., The Babcock & Wilcox Company, Foster Wheeler AG, Siemens AG, GE Energy
