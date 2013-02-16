New Market Report: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) - Product Pipeline Analysis

Fast Market Research recommends "Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Thermo Fisher) is a provider of equipment, analytical instruments, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery and diagnostics. The company serves almost 350,000 customers within pharmaceutical and biotech companies, universities, hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, research institutions and government agencies. It also delivers a broad selection of analytical instruments, equipment, consumables and laboratory supplies. The company serves its customers through three principal brands, Thermo Scientific, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services. In addition, it also offers various specialty brands that cover a range of consumable products for the life and laboratory sciences industry. It sells its products in 150 countries. Priority markets include the US, Canada, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The company aims to improve and develop new product ranges and maintaining the company's financial strength. Thermo Fisher also follows a strategy of acquiring others in the healthcare industry for ensuring development, promotion and reach of its products in other geographies. As a part of the strategy, the company has acquired Intrinsic Bioprobes, Inc., Phadia AB, TREK Diagnostic Systems, Sterilin, Ltd., Dionex Corporation and Lomb Scientific among others. The company is headquartered in Massachusetts, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation (853) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Lifetech Scientific (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (8122) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- ZEUS Scientific, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Palmaz Scientific, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- In Vitro Diagnostics Market to 2018 - Consolidation, Decentralization and Demand for Genetic Testing to Shape the Competitive Landscape
- Interventional Cardiology Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Cardiovascular Devices Market to 2017 - Minimally Invasive Techniques and Cardiac Prosthetic Devices to Drive Future Growth
- North America In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2018- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Misonix, Inc. (MSON) - Product Pipeline Analysis