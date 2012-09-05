New Telecom and Computing market report from Markets and Markets: "Thin Film & Printed Battery Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2012 -- "Thin Film and Printed Battery Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017) by Technology (Substrate type, Electrolyte type, Cathode type), Products (Voltage types, Rechargeability, Integration type), & Applications (Commercial, Industrial, Consumer)”
The thin battery market segmentation revolves around the four major market parameters, namely products, applications, technology, and geography.
The product segmentation for the thin battery market is based on the specifications and the physical parameters of the battery. Parameters such as supply voltage, an ability of a battery to get recharged, and the integration type of a battery have been taken into account. The technology chapter also provides the quantitative data for the battery types segmented according to its various component types. The report covers the segmentation of the thin film batteries and printed batteries according to their composition and chemistries.
The thin battery market is also mapped against geography. The geography market is further segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW, which gives a detailed insight about the potential regions for the thin battery market. Along with the revenue data, shipments for each region are also mentioned.
The applications for the thin battery market are broadly divided into commercial applications, industrial applications, and consumer applications. Each application type is further segmented and both, qualitative and quantitative data for each type is given. The analysis helps to estimate the high growth niche segments in the market. The report also gives an in-depth analysis of year-on-year revenue and shipment trend lines.
Apart from the market segmentation, report also includes the critical market data showing the price trend analysis for the thin batteries, Porter’s five force analysis, value chain with detailed process flow diagram, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Key Take-Aways
The report identifies the key growth drivers and restraints of the global thin film batteries and printed batteries market and analyzes the impact analysis of these market dynamics on the entire market. Impact analysis is done for short term (1-2 years), medium term (3-4 years), and long term (more than five years).
The analysis of the burning issues and winning imperatives of the thin film and printed battery market is done.
The report includes the description of the various applications of the thin batteries and analysis of the growth for each application. Also, future application segments are indentified.
The key trends related to the product technology, prices, and the applications that shape and influence the thin battery market are mentioned in the report.
