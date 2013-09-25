New Market Report: Tobacco in Australia

New Consumer Goods research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Tobacco in Australia industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Australia tobacco market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The tobacco market consists of the retail sale of cigarettes, loose tobacco, chewing tobacco, and cigars and cigarillos.
- The Australian tobacco market had total revenues of $6.3bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% between 2008 and 2012.
- The cigarettes segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $5.4bn, equivalent to 85.4% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 2.5% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $7.2bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the tobacco market in Australia
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the tobacco market in Australia
Leading company profiles reveal details of key tobacco market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Australia tobacco market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Australia economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Australia tobacco market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Australia tobacco market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Australia tobacco market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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