New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Tobacco: The End of Latin America as a Growth Region?"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- A plethora of ever harsher anti-smoking measures is on the whole causing tobacco volumes in the region to decline but this is not the whole story. On the one hand pockets of legal tobacco growth remain, benefiting from rising incomes, but on the other hand there is substantial increase in illicit sales where financial measures such as growing taxation hit home. Moreover the number of smokers continues to rise (even though penetration is down), keeping the market from a sharper pace of decline.
Euromonitor International's Tobacco: The End of Latin America as a Growth Region? global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
