Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Toilet Care in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- With high penetration of in-house toilets, especially in cities, toilet care products saw continuous demand, as growing hygiene awareness also drove further growth in 2013. In fact, frequent education about different kinds of bacteria and hard to clean corners of toilets by manufacturers led to rising consumer concerns over the health problems of toilets, which also led to robust demand for toilet care products. Also, the prices of products, for example in-cistern devices from Guangzhou Blue...
Euromonitor International's Toilet Care in China market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: In-Cistern Devices, ITBs, Toilet Care Mousse/Foam, Toilet Care Tablets/Powders, Toilet Cleaning Systems, Toilet Liquids.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Toilet Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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