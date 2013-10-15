New Market Report: Touch Taiwan 2013

Recently published research from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, "Touch Taiwan 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Touch Taiwan 2013 (International Touch Panel and Optical Film Exhibition), which was held from August 28 to August 30, 2013, marked the second year of this event. The three-day show drew 386 exhibiting companies, including touch panel makers, TFT-LCD vendors as well as component and materials suppliers, and over 33,000 visitors. This report profiles vendor's new products and outlines major product development trends observed at the event.
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