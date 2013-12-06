New Market Report: Traditional Toys and Games in the United Arab Emirates

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Traditional Toys and Games in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Even though apps have become very popular, many companies manufacture physical toys of the main characters of popular video games and apps as these have definitely not replaced the traditional toys. For example, plush Angry Birds toys are very popular. On the other side, physical toys which are connected to apps or other electronic connections, such as Barbie Fashionistas designed for iPhones and iPads, are also proliferating, as in this way, children are engaged with the toy on different...
Euromonitor International's Traditional Toys and Games in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Action Figures and Accessories, Arts and Crafts, Baby (0-18 months), Construction Toys, Dolls and Accessories, Dressing-Up and Role Play, Games and Puzzles, Infant (19-36 Months), Model Vehicles, Other Traditional Toys and Games, Outdoor and Sports Toys, Plush Toys, Pre-School (3-4 Year Old), Radio/Remote Control Toys, Ride-On Vehicles, Scientific/Educational Toys.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Traditional Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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