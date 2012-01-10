New Market Report: Travel and Tourism in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015

Fast Market Research recommends "Travel and Tourism in China, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015" from BRICdata, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2012 -- In terms of global inbound tourist volume, China is the world's third-most attractive travel and tourism destination, behind the US and France. Over the review period, China hosted major international events such as the 2008 Summer Olympic Games, the Asian Games and the Shanghai Expo that resulted in increased volumes of inbound tourists. The industry has also benefited from China's strong economic growth, which resulted in generally higher levels of disposable income and increased expenditure on leisure and business tourism. Over the forecast period, the Chinese Government is planning to invest a total of CNY7.3 trillion in an attempt to upgrade the country's transportation infrastructure. This infrastructure investment is also expected to drive growth in the Chinese tourism industry. Over the forecast period, BRICdata expects China's total tourist volume to record a CAGR of 9.25%, increasing from a total of 2,429.3 million in 2011 to a total of 3,461.4 million in 2015.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Overall, the country's total tourist volumes recorded a CAGR of 10.77% over the review period, increasing from 1,478.4 million in 2006 to 2,226.1 million in 2010.
- Over the review period, the Chinese government invested CNY7.3 trillion in transport infrastructure projects, with the majority of the investment being used to develop the country's road and rail networks.
- Over the forecast period, the total volume of Chinese tourists is expected to record a CAGR of 9.25%, increasing from 2.43 billion in 2011 to 3.46 billion in 2015, with this growth being driven by increased foreign investment in the Chinese tourism industry.
- According to the country's twelfth five-year plan, the government plans to invest CNY1.5 trillion into the development of China's aviation market, including increasing the country's number of airports from 175 to 220 by 2015.
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the travel and tourism market in China:
- It details historical values for China's travel and tourism industry for 2006-2010, along with forecast figures for 2011-2015
- It provides top-level analysis of the overall travel and tourism market, as well as individual category values for both the 2006-2010 review period and the 2011-2015 forecast period
- The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of tourist spending in China
- The report profiles top travel and tourism companies in China
Reasons to get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the Chinese travel and tourism industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand and supply-side dynamics within the Chinese travel and tourism industry, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
- Assess the competitive landscape in the travel and tourism market in China, and formulate effective market-entry strategies
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Travel and Tourism in Brazil, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Travel and Tourism in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Travel and Tourism in the Netherlands
- Travel and Tourism in Ecuador
- Travel and Tourism in Chile
- Travel and Tourism in Finland
- Travel and Tourism in Japan
- Travel and Tourism in the Czech Republic
- Travel and Tourism in Thailand