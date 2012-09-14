New Market Report: Travel and Tourism in Greece: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016

Recently published research from Timetric, "Travel and Tourism in Greece: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Greece is the 17th most visited country in the world and ranked 19th in tourism receipts globally in 2011. The Greek travel and tourism industry contributed 16.5% to national GDP in 2011, and directly accounted for 18.4% of the country's total employment. During the review period the total number of trips undertaken by residents, both domestic and outbound, registered a CAGR of -6.47%. This decrease was primarily attributable to the economic downturn, high unemployment rate, and austerity measures imposed by the government. Inbound tourism reached record levels in 2011 mainly driven by the competitive prices of travel products and political unrest in northern Africa. The European region accounted for 92% of total arrivals in 2011.
Key Highlights
- Greece is the 17th most visited country in the world and was ranked 19th in tourism receipts globally in 2011.
- The Greek travel and tourism industry contributed 16.5% to national GDP in 2011, and directly accounted for 18.4% of the country's total employment
- The value of international tourism receipts increased by 9.4% from EUR9.6 billion (US$12.1 billion) in 2010 to EUR10.5 billion (US$13.2 billion) in 2011.
- The popularity of cruise tourism to Greece is rising steadily, with the number of cruise passengers visiting the country increasing from 2 million in 2005 to 6 million in 2011.
- In 2012, The Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the European Commission signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen tourist flows between South America and Europe.
