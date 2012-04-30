Fast Market Research recommends "Travel and Tourism in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Hosting of Winter Olympics Will Drive Investments In Tourism Infrastructure " from Timetric, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Russia ranked ninth in terms of the total number of inbound tourist arrivals in Europe in 2010. Travel and tourism in Russia contributed 1.3% to the national GDP and 1.5% of the country's total employment in 2011. Tourist volume in Russia increased from 152.88 million in 2007 to 170.65 million in 2011, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.79% during the review period (2007-2011). The growth in tourist volume could be attributed to factors such as the country's strong economy, rising disposable income levels and government initiatives to promote the country as an attractive tourist destination. Tourist volume in Russia is expected to reach 207.20 million in 2016, after growing at a CAGR of 3.96% over the forecast period. Russia has the potential to become one of the global leading travel and tourism economies over the next decade. Despite the current slowdown in growth trends, Russia's travel and tourism industry has positive long-term prospects. Over the forecast period, travel and tourism will continue to grow in importance.
Key Highlights
- The outlook for travel and tourism in Russia is positive due to the country's growing economy and government initiatives to promote the country as an attractive tourist destination.
- The Russian government aims to deploy sustainable marketing resources to present the country as a high quality and safe tourist destination.
- Short holidays are becoming more popular in Russia as affluent people prefer short breaks due to their busy working lifestyles.
- The number of small private hotels and recreation centers is increasing in rural areas, especially in areas close to major cities such as Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Sochi.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aeroflot OAO, UTair Aviakompaniya OAO, Sixt Russia, Rossiiskie Zheleznye Dorogi OAO, Murmansk Shipping Company, Trans Russia Express, Swissotel Krasnye Holmy, Red Star Hotel, TUI Russia & CIS
