Fast Market Research recommends "Travel Insurance in the UK, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Gross written premiums for travel insurance were valued at GBP724 million in 2012, and an estimated GBP742 million in 2013. Volatile premium growth was recorded during the review period (2008-2012), as demand was strongly influenced by the UK's recessionary economic backdrop limiting demand for overseas travel. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) registered during the review period was more stable at -0.53%, however.
UK residents made fewer trips abroad during the review period, with discretionary spending on holidays constrained by weak growth in earnings, employment uncertainty and rising travel costs, while businesses reduced budgets for corporate travel. A preference for domestic holidays induced a 12.5 million dip in the number of leisure and business trips abroad during the review period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Medical costs represented 56% of travel insurance claims in 2012, and, despite fewer overseas trips being made, costs relating to claims have risen sharply. The average medical claim totaled GBP900 in 2012, 50% higher than in 2004. The reported refusal of the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) in hospitals in Spain, Greece and Cyprus added to insurers' cost burdens.
The travel insurance category is highly competitive and has become increasingly commoditized, with insurers competing on price to maintain market share. Online distribution - through direct and price-comparison website channels - is well established, and has fostered an increase in the number of low-cost internet-only brands. The underwriting capacity for these products is dominated by the 10 largest insurers in the category.
Stronger UK economic growth from 2014 will spur an improvement in consumer confidence and spending to provide the impetus to growth in demand for travel insurance over the forecast period. Gross written premiums are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.20% over 2014-2018, reaching a total of GBP829 million in 2018.
Opportunities exist to deepen penetration in the category. An aging population and trends for a more active retirement are increasing demand for travel insurance policies with no age limits. A parliamentary review in 2013 found that 91% of travel policies available in the UK imposed an upper age limit, and age-related charities have begun lobbying for market changes. Customer education also allows insurers to highlight the shortfalls of the basic cover offered through the EHIC and Civil Aviation Authority compensation schemes.
Report Highlights
- Gross written premiums topped GBP720 million in 2012 and 2013
- Economic conditions discouraged overseas travel
- Rising medical costs have increased claims
- Internet sales are a major distribution channel
- Premium growth will be maintained over 2014-2018
- Penetration can be deepened through policy innovation and customer education
Report Scope
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ACE European Group Ltd, Ageas (UK) Ltd, AIG Europe Ltd, Allianz Insurance Plc, Aviva Plc, Axa UK Plc, Chubb Insurance Company of Europe SE, Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, Great Lakes Reinsurance (UK) Plc, Mapfre Asistencia Compania Internacional de Seguros y Reaseguros, SA
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Thailand, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Burkina Faso, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: Despite being the smallest insurance segment in Austria, personal and health registered the fastest growth.
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in India, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Hong Kong, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the Netherlands, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Senegal, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- The Insurance Industry in Armenia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2018
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Ireland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017