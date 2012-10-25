New Market Report: Treatment Algorithms: Melanoma - High Cost of Novel Therapies Limits Uptake

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Treatment Algorithms: Melanoma - High cost of novel therapies limits uptake", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2012 -- The melanoma market has seen an increase in developer attention following recent breakthroughs. The identification of the role of BRAF mutations has revolutionized the treatment of melanoma, but drug resistance remains a significant problem. In addition, the lack of appropriate reimbursement infrastructure is a barrier to uptake of targeted therapies in cost-conscious markets.
Scope
- Disease overview assessing etiology, risk factors, symptoms and patient segmentation
- In-depth analysis of most common treatment types according to stage at diagnosis and patient characteristics
- Analysis of physician prescribing trends in the six surveyed markets across all stages of disease
- Analysis of possible future treatment trends with regard to targeted therapies
Highlights
Wide excision surgery forms the primary treatment for localized melanoma. More advanced Stage III tumors and in transit disease have nodal involvement, meaning that these patients often require additional therapy in combination with surgery.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Chemotherapy without surgery is the most popular treatment of Stage IV melanoma. The approvals of ipilimumab and vemurafenib have altered the therapeutic landscape of metastatic melanoma. However, the high cost of these drugs has restricted their uptake in more cost-conservative markets, where traditional cytotoxic therapies remain dominant.
Respondents indicated that the use of targeted therapies in melanoma will increase in the future. Increasing pressure on manufacturers to demonstrate cost-effectiveness of their drugs and anticipated approval of new targeted therapies means that the use of companion diagnostics will play an increasingly important role in the treatment of melanoma.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain insight into the treatment strategies and prescribing trends of 107 physicians treating melanoma across the six surveyed markets
- Excel deliverable contains extensive treatment trees for each disease stage and country, including percentages and patient numbers
- Assess melanoma market potential by identifying where treatment options are do not fulfilling patient needs and how physicians select drugs
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Women's Health Therapeutics Market to 2017 - High Unmet Need will Drive Uptake of Novel Drugs Such as Prolia and Odanocantib in the Menopause and Osteoporosis Market
- Anticonvulsants Market to 2016 - Cost Advantage and Dosage Convenience Provided by Generic Anticonvulsants Will Limit Commercial Opportunities for Novel Therapies
- Neurometabolic Disorders Market to 2017 - Novel Therapies for Rare Diseases such as Gaucher's and Niemann-Pick Poised to Supersede Existing Therapies
- Product Profiles: Melanoma - Novel combination therapies will increase competition for marketed drugs
- Antivirals Market to 2017 - Increased Uptake of High Priced Combination Drugs will Offset the Impact of Generics in the HIV Therapeutics Market
- Cytotoxic Therapies Market to 2017 - Launch of Next Generation Camptothecin Analogues Will Help Offset Revenue Loss due to Generic Erosion
- Gout Therapeutics Market to 2017- Entry of Novel Therapies such as Krystexxa, Uloric, Adenuric and Colcrys to Drive Market
- Arthritis Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Novel Oral JAK Inhibitors and Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARD) Will Drive Continued Growth Across Key Indications
- Antifungals Market to 2016 - Promising Antifungals in Pipeline Includes Novel Azoles, Polyenes and Echinocandin
- Antivirals Market to 2016 - Antiretroviral Agents and Combination Therapies to be Major Drivers HIV and Hepatitis C Markets