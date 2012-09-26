New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Trend and Opportunities in the Austrian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- The Austrian life insurance segment grew at a CAGR of XX% during the review period. This was primarily a consequence of the global financial crisis in 2009, which adversely impacted the nation's economic development. A rapid decline in the demand for single premium products coupled with an unfavorable business environment, created anxiety among global investors which resulted in negative industrial growth. Despite rising concerns over economic conditions in the Eurozone, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected stable economic growth for Austria over the forecast period. This is expected to encourage global insurers to open branches in Austria. In addition, the improving macro and micro-economic fundamentals will increase the demand for life insurance coverage among consumers.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Austria:
- It provides historical values for Austria's life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Austria's life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Austria
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Austrian life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Austrian life insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Trends and Opportunities in the Austrian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the South Korean Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the French Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the Turkish Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the Italian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the Chilean Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the Brazilian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the Russian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the Polish Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the Italian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile