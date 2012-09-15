Recently published research from Timetric, "Trend and Opportunities in the Colombian Reinsurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2012 -- The Colombian reinsurance segment registered a strong CAGR of XX% during the review period. The Colombian reinsurance segment is highly competitive, as it contains leading multinational reinsurance companies. Although there are no domestic reinsurance companies that operate in the country, the Colombian government allowed foreign reinsures to establish representative branches or brokers in order to provide services in the country. As such, Scor Re, Mapfre Re, Hannover Re, Munich Re and AXA Re all operate in the Colombian reinsurance segment.
Scope
This report provides an analysis of the reinsurance market in Colombia:
- It provides historical values for Colombia's reinsurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a top-level analysis of the key sub-segments in Colombia's reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It provides values for the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in Colombia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top reinsurance company in Colombia
Companies Mentioned in this Report: SCOR Re, Mapfre Re, Hannover Ruckversicherung AG, Munchener de Colombia SA "
