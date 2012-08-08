New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- The Italian non-life insurance segment is broadly divided into four categories: general third-party, motor property, marine and aviation and transit. Non-life is the second-largest segment after life insurance in the Italian insurance industry, representing a market share of XX% in 2011. The Italian non-life insurance segment remains stable despite the adverse effects of the global financial crisis and variable domestic economic conditions. However, in 2011, the Italian non-life insurance segment registered growth due to the recovery of the motor insurance category. This was possible due to the government initiatives towards liberalizing the Italian motor insurance category.
The liberalization process is expected to support the growth of the non-life insurance segment over the forecast period. As a part of liberalization, the Italian government is aiming to provide discounts to people who can't afford the motor liability rates in order to stimulate competition, and has introduced seven new articles in order to target the large number of uninsured vehicles, which estimates put at around XX million. Of the seven articles, five are directed towards fraud while the remaining two are designed to encourage competition.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Italy, including:
- It provides historical values for the Italian non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Italian non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions in the Italian non-life insurance market
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Italy
- It details the competitive landscape in Italy for the non-life insurance industry
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Italy and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Italian non-life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Italian non-life insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Italian insurance market and its impact on companies and the market's future
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Gruppo Generali, Gruppo Fondiaria-Sai, Gruppo Assicurativo Unipol
