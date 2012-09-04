New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- The Polish life insurance segment accounted for the largest share of XX% of the country's total insurance written premium value in 2011. Although the penetration ratio of gross written premium as a percentage of GDP in the country declined slightly between 2008 and 2011, Poland retained the highest life insurance penetration rate of XX% of GDP among the Central Eastern European countries in 2011. Other CEE countries such as the Czech Republic and Hungary have life insurance penetration levels of XX% and 1.53% respectively. Unlike several other CEE countries, the Polish life insurance segment also made underwriting profits as it had a combined ratio of less than XX% in 2011. The segment is expected to continue making underwriting profits over the forecast period.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Poland:
- It provides historical values for Poland's life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Poland's life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Poland
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Polish life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Polish life insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Trend and Opportunities in the Polish Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the Polish Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the French Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the South Korean Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the Italian Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the Turkish Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Life Insurance in Poland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Trend and Opportunities in the Chilean Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the Brazilian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trend and Opportunities in the Russian Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile